Zhuwao Defends Green Bombers

Terrence Mawawa, Gweru | Youth Indigenization and Economic Empowerment Minister, Patrick Zhuwao has stressed his support for the National Youth Service saying the programme plays a pivotal role in campaigning for Zanu PF.

Addressing party supporters in the Midlands Capital, Zhuwao praised National Youth Service members also known as Green Bombers for their loyalty to Zanu PF. Despite calls by opposition political parties and members of the civic society for the disbandment of programme, Zhuwao defended the role of Green Bombers. He claimed they were custodians of sovereignty.

The Green Bombers are well known for tormenting perceived Zanu PF opponents, political observers have said.

“Everyone should be reminded that the National Youth Service is clearly stipulated in Section 20 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. Therefore the programme is here stay,” said Zhuwao.

He added: “We are actually in the process of reviving the programme across the country. We look forward to 1260 members this year. Those who are making a lot of noise about the programme will be put to shame.”

He accused the Zimbabwe Peace Project(ZPP) of peddling “falsehoods” about the National Youth Service.

“I know the ZPP has been saying a lot of unfounded issues about the National Youth Service,” said Zhuwao.

At least 80 000 members of the dreaded youth militia have been trained in Zimbabwe since 2007 according to the United States Country Report on Human Rights.