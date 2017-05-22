Zhuwao Itching To Expose Corruption In Zanu PF

Terrence Mawawa| Youth Development, Indigestion and Economic Empowerment Minister, Patrick Zhuwao has threatened to expose corrupt Members of Parliament and ministers in the ruling party, Zanu PF.

An irate Zhuwao also defended party youth militia members accused of squandering funds from the Youth Empowerment Programme.

Addressing journalists after chairing a young entrepreneurs meeting at Stodart Hall in Mbare on Thursday, Zhuwao lambasted senior officers who were making noise about the looting of state resources by the party youths.

Zhuwao threatened to expose senior party officials who looted hefty funds from government coffers.

“There are Members of Parliament and ministers who have $3 million debts.They are pointing fingers at youths forgetting that they are the very corrupst. We know of certain individuals who have not paid back even a single cent,” said Zhuwao.

Other commentators speaking on condition of anonymity stated that corruption did not need certain magnitude to be justified. A small amount theft or abuse of public funds was as bad as a million dollar fraud.