Zhuwao Says Mnangagwa Is Illegal, Must Be Removed

By A Correspondent| Former president Robert Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao has declared that Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is illegal and must be removed.

Zhuwao spoke to the US based Studio 7 last week hinting that after this has happened, he will consider returning to Zimbabwe. “What is there is that those who took over power forcibly must be dislodged because they are known to continuously hold plans never to listen to the voice of the people. So there be a fixing of things so the leader the public want is put in place…”

Responding on how Mnangagwa can be removed, Zhuwao said the new government can be removed at the upcoming 2018 elections.

Zhuwao’s bitter tiff with Mnangagwa goes back to some time early in 2016, during the days when he was Zimbabwe’s Indigenisation Minister when Mnangagwa once labelled him a little brat – “Pwere!”

Zhuwao wanted to take over companies but Mnangagwa opted for a softer approach to protect foreign investment.

Meanwhile, Zhuwao also responded on rumours concerning his whereabouts. He told Studio 7 in the Shona vernacular, “Ndinofunga zvandingati ndikumbire ndezvekuti ivo vemapepanhau ngavavevo vanhu vane hany’a nenyaya dzehupenyu hwevamwe vanhu kuti vasanyanyokuda kufara kuda kukanganisa mararamiro evamwe. Vacherechedze zvavanokurukura, zvavanotaura nekuti nedzimwe dzenguva vanoburitsa zvinhu zvinoita kuti mumwe munhu azopinda patsikwende kana kutotsakatika,” he told Studio 7.

He refused to state the whereabouts of his colleagues Professor Jonathan Moyo, and Savior Kasukuwere. LISTEN TO ZHUWAO BELOW

