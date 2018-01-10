Zhuwao Says Mnangagwa Is Illegal, Must Be Removed

5

By A Correspondent| Former president Robert Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao has declared that Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is illegal and must be removed.

Zhuwao spoke to the US based Studio 7 last week hinting that after this has happened, he will consider returning to Zimbabwe. “What is there is that those who took over power forcibly must be dislodged because they are known to continuously hold plans never to listen to the voice of the people. So there be a fixing of things so the leader the public want is put in place…”

Responding on how Mnangagwa can be removed, Zhuwao said the new government can be removed at the upcoming 2018 elections.

Zhuwao’s bitter tiff with Mnangagwa goes back to some time early in 2016, during the days when he was Zimbabwe’s Indigenisation Minister when Mnangagwa once labelled him a little brat – “Pwere!”

Zhuwao wanted to take over companies but Mnangagwa opted for a softer approach to protect foreign investment.

Meanwhile, Zhuwao also responded on rumours concerning his whereabouts. He told Studio 7 in the Shona vernacular, “Ndinofunga zvandingati ndikumbire ndezvekuti ivo vemapepanhau ngavavevo vanhu vane hany’a nenyaya dzehupenyu hwevamwe vanhu kuti vasanyanyokuda kufara kuda kukanganisa mararamiro evamwe. Vacherechedze zvavanokurukura, zvavanotaura nekuti nedzimwe dzenguva vanoburitsa zvinhu zvinoita kuti mumwe munhu azopinda patsikwende kana kutotsakatika,” he told Studio 7.

He refused to state the whereabouts of his colleagues Professor Jonathan Moyo, and Savior Kasukuwere. LISTEN TO ZHUWAO BELOW

 

  • bigb

    Benzi remunhu!!! Mbanje can be good for some if taken properly but for this moron it’s very bad. He must be overdosing it.

  • Munya

    Poor Zhuwao is bitter bigot who was taken unawareness by the new wave of events last November! He was basking in false glory promised him by his despotic sekuru forgetting that we were suffering from their spleandour, now Mr Zhuwao welcome to the real world! Vanobvisa vanhu ndisu nearmy, saka kana usina ukama neboth just shut and continue cancelling your lost dreams as from November 2017 onwards!

  • big

    All that’s on his mind are his illicitly amassed assets and wealth that he stands to loose. Same issue with Jonathan Moyo.

  • Cry My Beloved Country

    Stupid fool. Go hang a thousand times. Do you still recall when we met aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane from Tanzania as you boasted about your representing sekuru vako at the just ended Chama-Chama Pinduzi congress. Come down to mother earth Zhuwao. I however suggest that you go back home to Mozambique because here we don’t have indigenous Zimbos by that name. I heard lots of Zhuwaos when I drove across Mozambique last year.

  • chihwa100

    very stupid idiot. removed by who. do it yrself and leave us alone.