Zhuwao Says Mugabe is Not Going Anywhere

Staff Reporter| President Robert Mugabe’s nephew who is also Minister of Public Service and Social Welfare Patrick Zhuwawo says that the captivated President is not going to pushed off his position as the President of the country.

Speaking in an interview from South Africa where he is on self imposed exile, Zhuwawo said that his uncle is not a type to be easily moved.

The boastful Zhuwawo said that his uncle is seating firm on his presidential seat and there to stay.

“Gushungo is not the type to be threatened off his position. He was elected by people because of his stance to protect the constitution of the country and for that he is prepared to die for,” said Zhuwawo.

Zhuwawo castigated the army for violating the constitution and declaring their action as a fully fledged coup against the army’s statements that they have not effected a coup on Mugabe.

“There is nothing like a small coup, a coup is a coup and this is what the army has done,” he said.

Zhuwawo further indicated that the army has actually killed seven people and is holding over 200 people in custody. This is also contrary to army claims to have so far executed their plan with no blood shed.