ZIDO hosts business networking meeting

The Zimbabweans in Diaspora Organisation (ZIDO) is holding its monthly business networking meeting on Saturday the 25th of February at The Old Court House, Grays in Essex, a platform that creates business opportunities and synergies for people living in the diaspora.

The company, whose vision is to make people work together to improve their social and economic well-being, is one of the best platforms for networking for those in the diaspora.

According to the organisation’s chief executive officer and founder Blessed Kapesa, Takwana Tyaranini, who is the co-founder Senditoo, will be the special guest at the meeting, which starts at 2pm and ends at 4pm.

Tyaranini is a young Zimbabwean tech entrepreneur who is behind African hottest mobile airtime start-up business. His company services allows users to send instant mobile phone top ups to more than 140 countries across the world, including 39 in the world.

Kapesa also said Dudu Ncube, who is a business consultant and mentor, will also grace the occasion as one of the speakers.

Ncube is the founder of Rocheti Ltd (www.rocheti.com), a company that grows and supports new, existing and struggling businesses as well as empower young people.

Having walked the same path as her clients, Ncube has an emphatic approach and a positive attitude that says “We can do this”.

“I show my clients how to get things done, from guidance on sales and marketing strategies to supporting them when they are overwhelmed,” Ncube said.

ZIDO as an organisation is open to all Zimbabweans regardless of race, tribe, gender, political affiliation, religion or job status. Members, who pay reasonable subscriptions, have enormous business opportunities that provide them with full access to business events, workshops, seminars, exhibitions, conferences and workshops.

Members also get an opportunity to distribute their promotional materials at meetings or events, while also getting a chance to access several business contacts and information.