ZIFA Fumes Over Harare City’s Withdrawal From Confederation Cup

Terrence Mawawa

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has expressed disappointment at Harare City’s last minute withdrawal from the 2018 Total Confederation Cup.

Zimbabwe’ s soccer governing body described the Sunshine City Boys’ abrupt decision to pull out of the Confederation Cup as unprofessional.

ZIFA communications and competitions manager, Xolisani Gwesela said it was sad to note that the country would not be represented in the Confederation Cup because of Harare City’ s lack of professionalism.

“It is very sad and unfortunate because we will not participate in the Confederation Cup because Harare City made a U-turn at the eleventh hour,” fumed Gwesela.

Harare City secured a berth to play in the Confederation Cup after winning the Chibuku Super Cup.

Harare City initially confirmed their participation in the cup before making a surprise withdrawal.

“It was very unprofessional for Harare City to confirm they would participate in the Confederation Cup and we registered then in the system yet they were not prepared to represent the country.

Sadly we cannot find a replacement because it is too late,” said Gwesela.