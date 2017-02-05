ZiFm Recruits Top Journalists

ZiFM Stereo, a subsidiary of AB Communications, has recruited veteran journalist Constantine Chimakure and well-known radio/TV presenter Tichafa “Tich Mataz” Matambanadzo to help steer its operations.

Chimakure, who has edited several newspaper titles during a long journalism career, has been appointed ZiFM deputy head of news and current affairs.

Other new staffers at the station are political reporter Moses Matenga, marketing officer Christine Midzi, and presenters Nonkululeko “Amard” Dube, Chidochemoyo Nhemara and Rebecca “Miss Becky” Muchenje.

In a statement last Friday, AB Communications group chief operations officer Mr Gilbert Muponda said the new recruitments were part of the company’s efforts to continuously improve and enhance its entertainment and news products.

Mr Muponda also said the company‘s regional radio stations, Hevoi FM and 98.4, would be launched soon.

He said, “We want to cascade this professionalism to the metro radio stations.

‘‘So, the arrival of Constantine and Moses will bolster the news and current affairs department at a time we are on the verge of launching new products among them a news website which will go live very soon.” – State Media