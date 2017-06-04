Zille Responds To Maimane Suspension

Staff Reporter | Suspended former South African Democratic Alliance leader Ms Hellen Zille has finally broken the silence on her suspension from the party over a racist statementshe made in March.

The defiant Western Cape Premier claims that contrary to allegations by party President Mmusi Maimane that she refused to apologise for the racist statement, she actually apologised but will not plead guilty for expressing her opinion.

Zille sent a message on Twitter in March claiming that Black South Africans should not outrightly castigate apartheid colonisation as the era brought civilisation and development to the black community.

In her response to the suspension, Zille claims that the suspension is against the provisions of Section 3.6.3 of the party constitution which gives her time to make representations on the matter before any action can be taken against her.

She also claims that there is a contradiction between the letter given to her from party Chairman James Selfe and the press statement made by President Maimane.

“In his letter, Mr Selfe has given me until June 6 to provide reasons why I should not be suspended until the outcome of my disciplinary hearing. However, Mr Maimane’s statement is unequivocal that the suspension is already operative,” she said in a statement.

The suspension looks set to divide the party strongly on a racial basis with most white members castigating Maimane for the action while the black and Indian members are behind Maimane.