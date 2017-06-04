Staff Reporter | South Africa’s Western Cape Province Premier Helen Zille has been suspended from her party the Democratic Alliance after she “failed to apologise to both the country and the party for her views on colonialism.”

On Saturday‚ Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane announced that she will not be able to participate in any party activities until a party disciplinary hearing against her is concluded.

Zille will‚ however‚ still remain in her government role as Premier of the province.

Maimane told journalists that Zille’s views on colonialism affected the standing of the party and he would now have to rebuild public trust in the DA.

“This has not been an easy decision. But‚ as the leader‚ I must do what is right for the party and South Africa‚” he said.

Maimane hinted in a breakdown in relationship between himself and Zille‚ who was the previous leader of the DA.

“It has become quite evident that Helen Zille and I hold fundamentally different attitudes about the mission the Democratic Alliance needs to accomplish in 2019‚ and the goals and priorities that flow from this‚” Maimane said.

In March‚ Zille took to Twitter where she said: “For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative‚ think of our independent judiciary‚ transport infrastructure‚ piped water.”

This caused widespread outrage‚ with Maimane saying at the time that those were not the views of the party.

Despite repeated requests for her to withdraw and apologise for her statement‚ Zille repeated and defended her sentiment.

“Ms Zille’s social media commentary and public utterances in connection with colonialism undermine our reconciliation project. There is no question that Ms Zille’s original tweets and subsequent justifications have damaged our standing in the public mind‚” Maimane said.

He said public representatives must be sensitive to “the legitimate anger that people still feel about our past and its legacy”.

Asked for a comment on the matter on Saturday evening, Zille told South African weekend media that she was not aware of the suspension and could not comment as she had been out of town on personal business. “When I find out what’s going on I will put out a statement‚” she said.

Full statement by the Democratic Alliance leader suspending Zille:

“We have suspended Helen Zille pending the outcome of her disciplinary hearing.

It has become quite evident that Helen and I hold fundamentally different attitudes about the mission the Democratic Alliance needs to accomplish in 2019, and the goals and priorities that flow from this.

We live in a fragile democracy which means our public representatives must, at all times, be sensitive to the legitimate anger that people still feel about our past and its legacy.

As the Leader of the party, it is up to me to rebuild public trust. In this regard, I asked Ms Zille to tender an unreserved apology to both South Africa and the DA for the damage she has done. Unfortunately, she declined.

This has not been an easy decision. But, as the Leader, I must do what is right for the party and South Africa.”