Zim Air Force Boss Faces Serious Rape Charges

Terrence Mawawa, Gweru | A senior Air Force of Zimbabwe officer is in hot soup for allegedly raping his neighbour’ s six-year-old granddaughter.

Warrant Officer 2, Aaron Gwengo (44), appeared at the Gweru Magistrates Court on June 8 -facing charges of rape.

Gwengo is based at Thornhill Airbase in Gweru.

The facts of the rape case were that Gwengo invited the minor to his bedroom where he removed the juvenile’ s panties. He lowered his trousers and forcibly had sexual intercourse with the minor without her consent.

“The minor complied to go to the bedroom since she did not suspect anything bad,” the court heard.

The minor screamed because of excruciating pain while Gwengo was on top of her. This alerted her grandmother who urgently jumped to her rescue.

Gwengo was arrested and dragged to a criminal court where he was remanded out of custody on $ 100 bail. Trial will continue on June 22.

Efforts for an out of court settlement on the matter did not materialise, according to sources at Thornhill Airbase.

“Gwengo has been making frantic efforts to have the matter settled outside the legal framework. However the girl’ s relatives have remained unmoved because they want Gwengo to be prosecuted.The incident has badly strained relations between the two families,” said the sources at Thornhill Airbase.