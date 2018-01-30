Zim Ambassador Invited To Attend US President Trump’s State of the Union Address

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the US, H. E. Ammon Mutembwa, is set to attend US President Donald Trump first State of the Union address today.

President Donald Trump will today give his first State of the Union address to mark his first year in office.

Confirming the invitation, US ambassador to Zimbabwe, Harry Thomas said,’Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the US, has been invited to attend President Trump’s State of the Union Address on January 30th.’

The invitation has been viewed as a gesture to reset fractured diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The announcement comes soon after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s diplomatic offensive in Davos, Switzerland last week, where he sought to re-engage Zimbabwe with the rest of the world.

President Mnanagwa had indicated that he would love to meet US President Trump and invite him to Zimbabwe to engage in business ventures.