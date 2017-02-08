Zim Jail Breaker Dies In Botswana

0

One of the 18 prisoners who escaped from Gerald Estate Center for Illegal Immigrants in Botswana last month, has died.

Gerald Estates Station Commander, Superintendent Edward Leposo told Gabz Fm news that Charlotte Ndlovu, died last week Thursday at Nyangabgwe referral hospital.

Ndlovu was remanded in custody for murder.

The late Ndlovu was one of the 8 prison escapees who have since been recaptured.

Leposo highlighted that the process of repatriating Ndlovu’s body back to Zimbabwe is ongoing. – Agencies

