Zim Land Baron Caught Pants Down

This UK land baron was on Monday caught pants down after promising to provide stands whose title deeds he could not supply. – David Kilpin collected over $3,6 million in sales and yet 6 years later, title deeds are still undelivered.

By Staff Reporter| There was drama Monday morning when a Zimbabwean man admitted to selling stands which have no title deeds.

To date, Mr David Victor Kilpin has made $3,6 million in total sales as he told ZimEye today.

But title deeds have not been provided for over 6 years to date.

He operates from the United Kingdom and has been running his business from his website, umsungwe.com.

There was more drama when Mr Kilpin even tried to sell a stand for which he asked for a straight $12,500 deposit. But when questioned on the title deeds, he then said that the deeds can only be available after easter.

Emotions raged as victims spoke while exposing him on ZimEye Monday morning.

WATCH THE EXPOSE AS IT CONTINUED BELOW:

WATCH LIVE- CATCHING FRAUDSTER WHO STOLE $3 MILLION FROM ZIMBABWEAN HOME SEEKERS WATCH LIVE- CATCHING FRAUDSTER WHO STOLE $3 MILLION FROM ZIMBABWEAN HOME SEEKERS Posted by ZimEye on Monday, January 15, 2018

