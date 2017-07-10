Zim Minister Of Universities Rubbishes Army General Chiwenga’s Uni Degree, Says “It’s Fake!”

1

Redley Mugabe| Zimbabwe’s Minister of Universities (Higher Education), Prof Jonathan Moyo has invalidated army commander, Gen. Constantino Chiwenga’s PhD degree certificate.

Writing at the weekend, Prof Moyo said Chiwenga’s paper actually belongs to someone else. Chiwenga 2 weeks ago militarily threatened to punish Moyo over the minister’s criticism of corruption in Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Command Agriculture concept mask. Wrote Moyo:

“Finally, I’m happy that Chiwenga wants pre and post-independence disclosures about who was who, who did what and so forth. That’s good.

“Meanwhile, I take that to mean he wants the disclosure of who contributed what to his doctorate and who really wrote his KZN PhD. Again, the Shona wisdom that kunyarara kurinani pane kutaura, applies. #Handeitione.

Hon Prof JonathanN. Moyo, MP Tsholotsho North”

  • Grace Jones

    That Moyo is minister of higher education does not give him a right to trash Chiwengwas doctorate. He did not supervise it. Neither was he on the examining committee. When people write pages about these things he does he wants to cry foul; He must not throw stones when he knows he lives in glass houses. becase sure enough somebody is going to answer. Moyo now picking fights with universities and their academics.