Zim Readies For Another Cyclone

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) will open flood gates of dams that are now full in flood prone areas in a bid to safeguard lives and destruction of infrastructure amid revelations that the country is likely to experience another tropical cyclone soon.

The Meteorological Services Department has forecasted that Zimbabwe was likely to experience another tropical cyclone in the coming days.

The imminent tropical cyclone is brewing east of Madagascar and is most likely to affect the country. This comes against the backdrop of Cyclone Dineo that resulted in floods that affected all parts of the country.

“The cyclone is coming at a time when most of the country’s dams are now full and spilling, raising the risk of flooding in areas downstream of the dams and those traditionally flood-prone areas. To ensure dam safety and the safety of people and property, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority would like to advise the nation that it will be opening flood gates and valves of those filled up to release water and create space for the dams to handle the anticipated flood water inflows,” said Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga in a statement.

She said Zinwa has already deployed personnel in flood prone areas such as Chikwalakwala, Gokwe North, Gokwe South, Tsholotsho and Muzarabani to monitor and report flooding in dam basins, roads and low lying areas as well as monitor and report the safety of all dams and water infrastructure.

“The authority is working closely with the Local Civil Protection Unit personnel and other stakeholders in disseminating information and to alert communities who could be potentially affected by flooding. Communities will be advised at district level on flood risks in their areas as well as the available flood response and mitigation measures,” she said.

Zinwa has urged communities to remain on high alert and observe any dams in their areas that may be under threat.

For emergency members of the public should alert Zinwa on the following 24 hour emergency numbers: 0774859958, 0712632970 and 0779407109. – State Media