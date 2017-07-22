Zim Robotics Team Back From The States

Zimbabwean robotics team was ranked at 56 out 163 nations at the annual robotics competition that took place in Washington DC, United States from the 16th to the 18th this month..

The robotics team participants are between the ages of 15 to 18 drawn from various schools in Zimbabwe and have won five of the six matches, coming out with 10 points out the possible 12.

The team participants said they enjoyed the competition and had a lot of support from family and friends.

The robotics team mentor Aretha Mare who is proud of her team said that the team performed well.

For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology is a non-profit making organisation that inspires young people’s participation and interest in science and technology and it organises a yearly international robotics challenge to ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) among the more than two billion youths across the world.

The award encourages and assists teams to further develop solutions to real-world problems that demonstrate originality and have the potential to add significant value to the world.- state media