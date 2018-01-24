Zim Under 19 Cricket Team in World Cup Semi-Finals

The Zimbabwe Under 19 cricket team are set to clash against Sri-Lanka in the plate semi-finals of the Under 19 World Cup underway in New Zealand.

After overcoming Namibia in the plate quarterfinals, the Young Chevrons are set for a clash against Sri-Lanka in the plate semi-finals Wednesday evening at 11:30 pm Zimbabwean time.

Wesley Madhevere whose knock of 47 not out ensured he was voted man of the match in Zimbabwe’s victory over Namibia will be hoping for another top performance this time against Sri-Lanka.

Victory will place Zimbabwe well on course for a 9th place finish with defeat dampening such hopes.

Zimbabwe began their World Cup campaign with a convincing 10-wicket win over Papua New Guinea.

Back-to-back defeats against Australia and India, however, saw the Young Chevrons being relegated to the plate quarterfinals.

A victory over Namibia in the plate quarters gave the Zimbabwe Under 19 side something to cheer about but the Young Chevrons will have to be in top form in order to progress to the plate final when they face Sri-Lanka’s Under 19 side.

