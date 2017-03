Ray Nkosi | A Facebook group that is run by Zimbabwean mothers has been shutdown by the company for allegedly selling firearms.

Zimbabwe’s first women’s group on Facebook Pahushamwari Hwedu is still closed up to now, with the administrators informing members that, ” Ladies : PH main group has been disabled by Facebook. Violation – Selling firearms. We are ‘cleaning’ up the wall, after which we will ask Facebook to review the group and reinstate it. No one has been removed by admins.”