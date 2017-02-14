Zim Writer Hits UK Television Screens | MASIMBA MUSODZA

0


A Zimbabwean male writer hits UK television screens today with his posh play Dystopia Paruzevha.

Masimba Musodza’s masterpiece will screen LIVE on the VoxAfrica channel this evening at 8.30pm.

The movie which was directed by Tafadzwa Mucheri features: Good days drift like shallow waters. Inevitable what happens when fate and time coincide to paralyse one’s life. It takes one vital moment for tables to turn. What seemed to be the perfect life for a middle aged investment banker, changed with his tilt of luck- bad to worse. An intense experience of life hanging him at all fatal chords of his job-infidelity- and unintentional murder.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR