Zimba Killed In South Africa Shoot Out

Two young men from Mucheke Suburb in Masvingo who were working in South Africa were shot by robbers during a looting spree at Park Station Stores in Johannesburg last Wednesday.

Shepherd Gwangwava (29) who worked for MVI Coaches as a conductor died on the spot when a robber came from behind and placed a pistol on the back of his head before pumping one bullet through the scalp. Gwangwava was running to check on his friend who had been trapped in a shop where robbers had ordered everyone inside to lie down.

As he ran, Gwangwava like many other members of the public did not realise that there were several other robbers milling around in the crowd and it is not clear from the video clip that went viral on social media why the robber chose to shoot just the Zimbabwean who was among dozens of others running in the confusion.

Family members confirmed the incident and said Gwangwava who went to Ndarama High School in Masvingo leaves behind a wife and two children Keagan and Meagan and he will be buried in Mt Darwin.

Gwangwava’s friend Franskson Vunganai who had got trapped in a shop where he wanted to buy drinks escaped when others lied down on the orders of the robbers. As he ran on the pavement towards Gwangwava who was coming from the opposite direction, a robber shot him through the shoulder but it was not fatal.

He however suddenly saw his friend Gwangwava who had just appeared from around the corner falling down on his back. Video footage shows Frankson did not realise what had happened to his friend but was shocked on getting closer to realise that he was dying with blood oozing out from the head.

“My son Frankson had gone to buy drinks and as he entered the shop armed robbers ordered everyone to lie down and that is when he sped off and was shot on the shoulder and the bullet exited. His friend who was rushing to check on him was unfortunately shot in the head and he died on the spot,” said Mrs Mazuwa who is Frankson’s mother.- Masvingo Mirror

