Zimbabwe After The Mugabe Era

Date & Time: Monday 19 February 2018, 17:00 – 19:00
Venue: DLT, SOAS, University of London Thornhaugh Street, Russell Square London WC1H 0XG
A panel discussion with leading experts to address the current political situation in Zimbabwe after the removal of Robert Mugabe.
Contributions by:
Professor Kenneth Mufuka (Lander University, US) – ‘Life and Times of Robert Mugabe: Dream Betrayed’
Dr Julia Gallagher (Royal Holloway, University of London): ‘The idea of Zimbabwe without Mugabe’
Dr Miles Tendi (Oxford University): ‘Human rights & the legacies of violence after Robert Mugabe’
Ms Mandipa Ndlovu (SOAS Mo Ibrahim scholar from Zimbabwe): ‘Operation Restore Legacy’
Chair: Professor Stephen Chan (SOAS)
This event is organised in collaboration with the Centre of African Studies, University of London.
