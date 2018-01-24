Zimbabwe After The Mugabe Era

Venue: DLT, SOAS, University of London Thornhaugh Street, Russell Square London WC1H 0XG

A panel discussion with leading experts to address the current political situation in Zimbabwe after the removal of Robert Mugabe.

Contributions by:

Professor Kenneth Mufuka (Lander University, US) – ‘Life and Times of Robert Mugabe: Dream Betrayed’

Dr Julia Gallagher (Royal Holloway, University of London): ‘The idea of Zimbabwe without Mugabe’

Dr Miles Tendi (Oxford University): ‘Human rights & the legacies of violence after Robert Mugabe’

Ms Mandipa Ndlovu (SOAS Mo Ibrahim scholar from Zimbabwe): ‘Operation Restore Legacy’

Chair: Professor Stephen Chan (SOAS)

This event is organised in collaboration with the Centre of African Studies, University of London.

Free and open to all – book through Eventbrite