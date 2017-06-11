Zimbabwe Becomes Alive As National Team Beats Liberia

Staff Reporter The Zimbabwe national soccer team brought smiles in the faces of the people of Zimbabwe after convincingly beating Liberia by three goals to nil in an Africa Cup of Nations 2019 qualifier at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Three goals by star forward and captain Knowledge Musona were enough to completely destroy the Liberians in front of a lively crowd cheering Zimbabweans.

Musona found the back of the net in the 23rd minute before completing his hat trick scoring in the 50th and 64th minute.

Toast of the day was South African based Golden Arrows midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi who gave the Liberian defence a torrid time all afternoon and played a major hand in all the three goals by Musona.