Zimbabwe Coup-Zuma Speaks

By Staff Reporter |South African President, Jacob Zuma,has called for peace in Zimbabwe.

According to the state media President Zuma, issued a statement on behalf of SADC mid morning calling for calm and restraint in Zimbabwe.

Zuma’s statement came after the military last night announced that they had taken over government business, with the intension of dealing with President Mugabe’s ministers who were misleading the aged leader.

“Firstly, we wish to assure the nation that His Excellency, The President, of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde R.G Mugabe and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed. We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice,” said the Army in a statement Tuesday night.