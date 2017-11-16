Paul Chimedza Arrested

By Staff Reporter| Masvingo resident minister Paul Chimedza has been reportedly arrested at an army roadblock in Bubi while trying to flee to South Africa.

The arrest comes as calls were raised for Mugabe to resign with immediate effect. The army is putting pressure on Mugabe to resign so as to pave way for a smooth transition a requirement to facilitate the legal tenets prescribed by local and international law. This also comes amid alleged interference attempts by South African president Jacob Zuma who Zimbabweans believe is trying to stall the progress covered so far.

Chimedza joins three other Zanu PF officials, Saviour Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo, Ignatius Chombo and Kudzanai Chipanga who are in military custody.