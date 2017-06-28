Zimbabwe Deports 83 Malawians

A total of 83 Malawian nationals were deported yesterday after receiving free transportation from a local bus company following a request by the Malawian embassy. Munorurama Bus Company offered free transport for the illegal immigrants, who had been detained at Harare Remand Prison and Chikurubi Maximum Prison since their arrest on May 31.

A senior immigration officer, who refused to be named, said the Malawians were arrested at Mbare Musika Bus Terminus after they were found without relevant documentation.

“These Malawians were arrested in Mbare on May 31 after they were found with unstamped passports, while some had no travel documents and others had passports which did not belong to them,” he said.

“There were 42 women detained at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, 36 men were locked up at Harare Remand Prison and five children under 10 years were kept at SOS Children’s Village in Waterfalls because we do not detain children in prisons.”