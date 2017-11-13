Zimbabwe Hails South-Africa For Extending Special Permits Application Period

Zimbabwean ambassador to South Africa Isaac Moyo has hailed the extension of the period given to Zimbabweans on special permits to apply for the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits granted in August this year.

The extension comes as a relief to thousands of Zimbabweans working in South Africa.

Speaking from his base in South Africa, Ambassador Moyo urged Zimbabweans living and working in that country to take advantage of the development to ensure their stay in South Africa is formalised.

Ambassador Moyo also hailed the good work of Zimbabweans employed in various different sectors who are contributing to the development of that country saying they have contributed immensely to the good ties between the two neighbourly countries.

Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa under the special dispensation permits had been given up to the end of December 2017 to renew their permits but this has been extended to 31 January 2018.

The Zimbabwe Exemption Permit is only being given to those who were already on the special permits, says the Ministry of External Relations of South Africa and that other Zimbabweans not on special permits can apply in other categories.

The extension has been necessitated by the large number of Zimbabwe special permits holders who have filled in their applications online and are expected to present themselves to the visa facilitation services offices for verification and processing.

Nearly 200 000 Zimbabweans applied for permits the special dispensation granted by Pretoria in 2014.- state media