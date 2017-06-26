Zimbabwe Isn’t A Christian Country- Minister Dokora

Zimbabwe is not a Christian country the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Lazarus Dokora has said.

Dokora, early this year listed Islam as Zimbabwe’s first religion at independence in 1980 using the palm of his hand, while putting Christianity at number 4 (SEE VIDEO AT THE BOTTOM OF ARTICLE).

ISLAM ZIMBABWE's NUMBER 1 RELIGION IN 1980 – DOKORA ISLAM ZIMBABWE's NUMBER 1 RELIGION IN 1980 – DOKORA Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Martes, Pebrero 28, 2017

This time Dokora has said that every child has a right to belong to any religion and school authorities should adjust their timetables to ensure that pupils are not disadvantaged. He stated these words on Saturday while addressing the Zimbabwe Religious Board in Chitungwiza where he reiterated that the new curriculum did not impose Islam on pupils.

“In 2013 came the new Constitution which we voted for and it stipulates the rights for education and religion. In the same Constitution there is nowhere, where it is written that the religion of this country is this, but there is a section where it states the freedom of conscience,” said Dr Dokora.

“It means everyone is free to worship any religion and there are those who believe in Islam, Apostolic sects (Masowe), Bahai, and Buddhism. In our Constitution there is nowhere, where it is written that we should kill anyone who believes in Buddhism, but everyone in Zimbabwe must have the freedom to stand for what he or she believes in,” he said.

Dr Dokora advised teachers to take note of their pupil’s different religions and observe them accordingly.

“What does this mean to my staff? In Chitungwiza there a lot of apostolic sects that attend church every Thursday evening together with their children and on Friday they go to school.

“It means children will attend school already tired because they never had rest the previous night.

“If it is those who go to church on Friday, some teachers celebrate because few pupils attend school.

“This is the day they decide to give others an exam and at the end of the term apostolic children are always at the bottom,” he said.

He said this leads to discriminating pupils according to their religion, urging church leaders to guide their children on what is good in their lives.

Dokora said he would continue to engage different stakeholders in education matters.

“Education is a multi-stakeholder activity and consequently we cannot draw boundaries. We must be in perpetual dialogue with our stakeholders, be they churches, parents, accountants and whoever they are. As long as they have a stake in the education, we have an obligation to continue to interact with them.

“The churches themselves must also do introspection in what they do. Our message is, let us continue in a state of perpetual engagement and dialogue,” added Dokora.

It has always been there in the formula

Meanwhile speaking at a February function, Dokora said, “and then of course there were the questions raised that: ‘is my my child going to be taught Islam?, is my my child going to be taught indigenous religion?’ ”

He continued saying, “in 1980 the curriculum that we fashioned for the republic, includes Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Christianity, Bhudiism,” he voiced, while using his fingers to elaborate importance by order. He continued saying, “do you think we should take these themes and teach them to ECD? Can I follow your thread, because you think its a new thing, and I am trying to get you to appreciate that it has always been there in the formula (order) that I have described to you…”

ISLAM ZIMBABWE's NUMBER 1 RELIGION IN 1980 – DOKORA ISLAM ZIMBABWE's NUMBER 1 RELIGION IN 1980 – DOKORA Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Martes, Pebrero 28, 2017

– state media/additional reporting