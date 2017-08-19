Zimbabwe Slaps Airport Sanctions On South Africa | WHO WILL WIN NOW?

Will Zimbabwe win this war against South Africa after this https://t.co/kbEfejwYsv ? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 19, 2017

South African Airways (SAA)has announced that it has been affected by an airport sanction from Harare. Below is the press statement which comes as ZimEye published earlier this morning.

South African Airways (SAA) advises customers that its flights today, Saturday 19 August, between Johannesburg and Zimbabwe have been affected by the restriction imposed by the Zimbabwean authorities on operations.

The decision to impose the restriction emanates from the requirement from Zimbabwean authorities of a Foreign Operators Permit (FOP) from the airline to continue to operate in that country.

SAA was notified of the decision on Saturday morning and flight SA025 from Harare to Johannesburg could not operate at 07h00.

SA022 which was scheduled to depart at 10h45 from Johannesburg to Harare has also been cancelled.

Every effort will be made to assist all affected passengers and our recovery plans have been activated.

SAA is monitoring the situation and will provide updates on a regular basis and when there are developments.