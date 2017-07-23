Zimbabwe To Import Cattle from France – COMMAND AGRICULTURE

Zimbabwe will import cattle breeds from South Africa and France to boost export beef quality under the Command Livestock Scheme.

Authorities reason that indigenous breeds require some “international flair” to produce even finer beef.

A good number of ranchers in Matabeleland and Masvingo have already completed paddocking and pasture development in preparation for the scheme.

Sweetveld, pasture with highly nutritious red grass that helps beasts gain optimum weight, has also been nurtured.

Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Dr Joseph Made told The Sunday Mail, “We are going to import new breeds of cattle from various countries, which include South Africa and France, among others, as we want to strengthen the local breed with foreign ones.

“Local breeds need to blend with foreign ones to make hybrids that are resistant to disease and have considerable size. Ultimately, this will make good quality beef for exports.

“We now have Command Livestock, which includes cattle, dairy and all other small livestock productions such as piggery, poultry and goat- rearing. As we all know, livestock is grown in the same way that we grow crops.

‘‘Inputs such as vaccines and medicines are required in livestock-rearing, and the requisite infrastructure is already in place. The essential infrastructure includes paddocks, feeding areas and water points.”

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers’ Union president Mr Wonder Chabikwa said: “We commend Government for rolling out such an enormous scheme, and all competent farmers should benefit.

“The programme will see our national herd improve every year and, consequently, exports to Europe and South Africa will increase.

“The move by Government of bringing in new breeds will bring ultimate change to our cattle breeds and give us high quality meat for the local and export markets.”

Government wants to catapult Zimbabwe’s beef industry back to annual exports of 14 000 tonnes, which were last achieved in 1999.

The Agriculture Ministry is implementing strategies to control foot and mouth disease which has impeded beef exports to lucrative overseas markets for years.

FMD red zones have been ring-fenced, while Government, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, and other stakeholders are formulating a national control strategy.

Zimbabwe has over 5,7 million cattle and 2,3 million goats – state media