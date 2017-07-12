Staff Reporter| Today 12th July 2017 Zimbabwe turns 121 years since the day colonial the Pioneer Corps under Cecil John Rhodes first entered the country through Botswana. Why is today significant? – 120 years is the number of mortality, so today could be the beginning of either suffering or glory as analysts warn that Zimbabwe suffers not from a political crisis but a cultural one, an oppressive spirit that also rules its neighbour Zambia whose people are still suffering 26 years after the veteran, Kenneth Kaunda handed over to a young pastor. This is the clarion call because the Rhodes’ regime’s last premier, Ian Smith swore that no black person would ever be able to make successful leadership for another thousand years.

After leaving Botswana on 28th June 1890, they entered Zimbabwe on the 12th July after the river Tuli into Matabeleland. They then proceeded north-east and then north over a distance of about 650 kilometres (400 mi) intending to stop terminate at an open area explored by Frederick Selous, a hunter with close knowledge of Mashonaland a few years earlier that he called Mount Hampden.

They later arrived at Harare on the 13 September when they at the spot hoisted the British flag.

The Pioneer crew were officially disbanded on 1 October 1890 and each member given land on which to farm.