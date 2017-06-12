Zimbabwe Unveils New Passport

Staff Reporter | Government has announced the unveiling of a new e-passport with immediate effect.

Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede announced the unveiling of the new passport at a function held in Harare over the weekend.

Mudede said the new e-passport seeks to eliminate fraudulent activities that are linked to the current Zimbabwean passport.

According to Mudede, the new passport has water tight security features that will not allow for it to be tempered with as is the case with the current passport which was introduced in the late nineties.

Mudede also explained that the new passport will have an electronic chip on it which will be scanned at points of entry to determine owner information thereby eliminating cases where some ruthless elements were managing to temper with the passport and affix a picture of a person different from the genuine owner.

Mudede further stated that the new passport will also clear the long standing complaint of misspelt IsiNdebele words on the current passport. The misspelling has been an issue of major concern amongst the Ndebele speaking people who felt that the mistake was derogative of the language.

Mudede said the new passport will start working immediately while the current one will remain valid and will be phased out as they expire.

The Zimbabwean passport has for a long time been on high demand by fraudsters who falsify the passport and use it to travel especially for drug dealing purposes and human trafficking which has led to many countries taking serious cautions on travellers travelling on a Zimbabwean passport.