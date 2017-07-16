Zimbabwe Warriors fall to Namibia Brave Warriors

Staff Reporter | The Zimbabwe National Soccer team the Warriors fell by a goal to nil to the Namibian Brave Warriors in a CHAN qualifier played in Windhoek on Sunday afternoon.

The Namibians scored their solitary goal in the second half very much against the run of play.

Zimbabwe who were crowned COSAFA champions last week dominated much of play and had what looked like a genuine goal disallowed by the match officials midway the first half.

The two teams will clash in a return match at the National Sports Stadium in Harare in a fortnight in a must win encounter for the Zimbabwean warriors.