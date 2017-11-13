Zimbabwe Warriors Humiliated In Namibia

LIVE ARMY THREAT: WHAT WILL MUGABE DO NOW? LIVE ARMY THREAT: WHAT WILL MUGABE DO NOW? Posted by ZimEye on Monday, November 13, 2017

Terrence Mawawa |The Zimbabwe Senior National Soccer Team suffered yet another heartbreaking defeat in Namibia on Saturday.

The Zimbabwe Warriors, smarting from a 0-1 defeat against Lesotho, lost 1-3 to the Brave Warriors of Namibia in the Dr Hage Geingob Cup at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek.

The Warriors under the tutelage of caretaker coach Wilson Mutekede chased shadows throughout the game and they could have conceded more goals had the Namibian frontrunners been accurate in front of goal.

The disjointed Warriors conceded three first half goals and they never found their rhythm.

Brave Warriors midfielder Hendrik Somaeb of Jomo Cosmos in South Africa grabbed a brace and striker Peter Shalulile scored the third goal to put the game beyond the Zimbabwe Warriors’ reach.

Tendai Ndoro scored the Warriors’ consolation goal from the penalty spot but it was too late to stage a comeback.

Despite the presence of UK based players Tendai Darikwa (Nottingham Forest), Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient), Admiral Muskwe (Leicester Under 23) and Kundai Benyu Celtic the Zimbabwe Warriors failed to rise to the occasion.