Zimbabwean Pastor Launches Opposition Party With A Blast In SA

Precious Musarurwa reporting from Brets Pretoria | ANALYSIS | A recently launched political party, the Multi People’s Democratic Party of Zimbabwe (MPDP), held its first star rally at one of the many squatter camps in Brets, East of Pretoria on Saturday 27th of May 2017.

Hundreds of migrant Zimbabweans who live at the squatter camp (Mukuku) thronged the event to take a leaf from the 41 year old charismatic and energetic leader Bishop Emmanuel Gerald Moyana who presented the party manifesto and reminded them of the continual decay of the economy, which only requires them to actively participate in with the sole purpose of bringing change.

In an interesting speech the MPDP leader Bishop Moyana spoke on developmental economy, land tenure protection and rights, investments, Industry, health, education, agriculture, and security. The young eloquent leader confidently said, “Zimbabwe is in intensive care unit right now and it is by God’s grace that many Zimbabweans are only surviving. The countries political influences to the socio-economic and political set up have become one of the world’s greatest threats to human kind and survival.

Zimbabwe is a worst case scenario because we the perpetrators are doing it to our own

brothers and sisters, even when we have somewhere to learn from, the first and second Chimurenga.

One would think that the Smith regime and its governance was better because we could access free education, an active health system, the roads had no potholes and accidents were few. Politicians of that time seem to have known better to develop and maintain than what we witness today. What a quagmire”.

The party leader Bishop Moyana spoke of the bleeding policies and implementation which he believes need restructuring and reconstruction by everyone called a Zimbabwean. He shunned voter apathy which he stated is the biggest weakness the young people have since embraced.

The party leader highlighted that over 75% of could be active participants in the electoral process is out of the country whose constitution would never grant diaspora registration as a right and most of these are youths who have much to contribute to the Zimbabwe economic development.

He said, “You Diasporas are busy out here working for South African companies. Who is benefiting? We need to open our eyes in this 2018 final Push Mugabe out. Young people, let’s all come together and change our political situation for the good of our socio-economic and legal environment.

The leader spoke highly of the impact of other young political leaders like Evan Mawarire, Linda Masarira, Lucky Kandembiri, Mkwananzi, whom he said are the heroes of our time who have stood the tests, been shunned but still stand firm against the atrocities on the marginalized by the Mugabe regime.

Bishop Moyana complemented the events of 2016 which almost brought hope to the electorate, but was much concerned about the strategic approaches by active Movements which re-booted the opposition parties’ active participation in trying to tackle ZANU PF in 2018.

The MPDP leader acknowledged the role played by other political parties during the Mugabe regime, but was saddened by the fact that other Political parties that existed before the Multi Peoples Democratic Party (MPDP), have failed to change the political spheres for the good of the nation.

Bishop Moyana went on to highlight that whilst NERA and CODE have tried to bring opposition parties together the big brother mentality has caused dramatic and chaotic challenges in the opposition political realm hence the none existence of a possible coalition of opposition parties to date. In his speech the MPDP leader said, “Zimbabwe needs new leadership even in opposition.

Surely these opposition leaders have been active in politics for so long. I personally have been to MDC and back, ZimPF and back. We have seen these parties split and crumble. I came back to my senses and asked myself, why am I still following these whom I have known and failed to believe in?

The failure by the MDCT leadership to realize that they needed to mobilize but they spent their time bumbling and imagining they are already at state house. Then ZANU PF won 2013 elections.

We claim NIKUV, let’s not psycho-manipulate people here. This is unacceptable. We as leaders have to come to terms with accepting our failures and that is being accountable. When we try and take a leaf from Zimbabwe People First and the now National People First (NPP) one can only see confusion and no progress. We have gone back and forth. It is time to engage and change our situation as all Zimbabweans.

I have come to fill in the political vacuum that has been void in the Zimbabwe opposition politics and I need everyone’s support for a new and better Zimbabwe. The party is to hold its congress very soon, which information shall be communicated in due course. One Hitla (name withheld), victim of political violence expressed dissatisfaction at the Mugabe regimes governance system and perpetration of political violence that has led many victims like him into exile. He explained that 98% of the mukuku residents are Zimbabweans who are under 60 years and have no professional jobs and homes in South Africa. He could not hold back his tears when he showed off scars from the 2008 elections at which he claimed the ZANU PF youth teamed up, burnt his property and left him for dead.

The shock from the horror made him run away and seek refuge in Brets Pretoria, South Africa. The MPDP leader emphasized that politics is not killing, kidnapping or intimidating the electorate but good governance for an acceptable national development. He advised that the party has kick-started efforts to ensure effective mobilization in both Zimbabwe and South Africa where most affected Zimbabweans are.

We shall also join other political forces in legal activities towards removing the Zanu PF regime but we are not influenced to shun participating in the 2018 Presidential elections in an environment where a coalition would have failed to meet our demands. We are a political party with capable leaders that are ready to change the Zimbabwe socio-economic framework hence the need everyone’s’ voice and vote”. In his last words Bishop Moyana was quick to say, A New Zimbabwe is Possible, and we are all here to do it ourselves. It takes you and I”.