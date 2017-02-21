Zimbabwean Jailed For 3 And A Half Years For Stefan Neanu Killing

The family of a man who was stabbed to death in Dublin hit out today as his killer was sentenced to just three-and-a-half years in jail.

Norma Phillips, 47, was convicted of manslaughter for the killing of 36-year-old Romanian national Stefan Neanu at the killer’s home on the Phibsboro Road on 12 April 2015.

Phillips, who is originally from Zimbabwe, was charged with murder, but a jury found her guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

At the Central Criminal Court today, Justice Margaret Heneghan sentenced her to three and a half years in prison with a further two years suspended.

The judge backdated her sentence as she has already spent nine months in custody. When the sentence was read out, Mr Neanu’s heartbroken aunt Gabi Corina Tapu stood up and said: “Only that for the life of my baby”.

Outside the court shortly afterwards she added: “If your nephew gets killed and the person who killed your nephew gets only three years and a half, are you satisfied?”

She described her nephew as a quiet, honest person and said the only bad thing he ever did was meeting Norma Phillips.

Ms Tabu said: “He will never come back from the ground and she will be out in three years.”

Before announcing the sentence, Justice Heneghan said she was taking into account Phillips’ previous good character, genuine remorse and her early plea of guilty to manslaughter which was rejected by the DPP.

She also recognised that she had engaged with rehabilitation services. But she said aggravating factors were her initial lies to emergency services and gardai when she claimed an Irishman had run into her home off the street, stabbed Mr Neanu and then run away.

When gardai later told her Mr Neanu had died, she admitted her part in his death. During four days of evidence, the jury heard that Phillips called the emergency services that Saturday night saying there had been a stabbing and repeating several times: “Someone stabbed him”.

When ambulance, fire brigade and gardai arrived, she told them that a man had run into her home, stabbed Mr Neanu and then run off. At first she was reluctant to allow gardai to enter, telling them: “No guards, just ambulance”.

At Mountjoy Garda Station, when she was told Mr Neanu had died, Phillips changed her story. She gave a voluntary statement saying they had been drinking and an argument broke out, but claimed she couldn’t remember what they argued about.

Mr Neanu pulled a knife on her and she thought he was going to hurt her. As he waved the knife at her, she said she pushed his hand away in self defence, turning the blade towards him and causing the fatal wound.

State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy said the wound, a single stab wound to the heart, could have been caused in the way Phillips described, adding that Mr Neanu would have to have held a “firm” grip on the knife as it was pushed with “some moderate force” into his chest.

Justice Heneghan told the jury that they should find her guilty of manslaughter if they believed she was acting in self defence, but the force she used was not reasonable in the circumstances.

Following the brief sentencing hearing at the Central Criminal Court, Phillips was immediately put in custody to begin her sentence.

On her release she will pay a bond of €300 and the further two-year sentence is suspended on the grounds that she be of good behaviour and keep the peace for two years. – DublinLive