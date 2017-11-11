Zimbabwean Opposition Party Leader Dies in Foreign Hospital

In 1984 he fled to exile with Joshua Nkomo during the Gukurahundi period when the government of Zimbabwe started a purge on the PF ZAPU leaders….

A Correspondent| Zimbabwe veteran opposition politician and leader of now defunct Liberty Party of Zimbabwe Cain Zothini Moyo has died.

Popularly known as CZ Moyo, the veteran former PF ZAPU liberation war fighter died in a United Kingdom hospital on Friday afternoon.

Moyo was a senior Joshua Nkomo led PF ZAPU leader during the liberation war where he spent most of his time as the party ambassador in Sweden.

He returned to Zimbabwe at independence in 1980 where he served in various levels in the PF ZAPU structures.

In 1984 he fled to exile at the same time with Joshua Nkomo during the Gukurahundi period when the government of Zimbabwe started a purge on the PF ZAPU leaders.

Moyo returned to Zimbabwe in 1987 when the Unity Accord talks started. When the agreement was signed Moyo became one of the few ZAPU leaders who refused to be incorporated into ZANU PF.

He went on to form his own political party the Liberty Party of Zimbabwe and contested the 1990 elections where the party performed dismally.

In 1995 he joined his party into the Bishop Abel Muzorewa led United Parties to build the first coalition of opposition parties to contest election against President Robert Mugabe’s ZANU PF.

After the failures of the United Parties coalition, Moyo would not join the newly set up Movement for Democratic Change whereon he migrated to the United Kingdom.

He became very instrumental in assisting thousands of Zimbabweans who started the long exodus to the United Kingdom when the country plunged into a political and economic crisis after the 2000 elections.

Moyo will always be remembered for once addressing an empty White City Stadium Rally in Bulawayo which had no more than 20 people most of them journalists in the run up to the 1990 elections. – ZimEye