Zimbabwean Povo Will Block Edgar Lungu & Jacob Zuma

Staff Reporter| Zimbabwean masses have voiced that they will block any moves by Zambian President Edgar Lungu and South Africa’s Jacob Zuma to slow down the current wave to retire President Robert Mugabe.

This came as calls were made for mass protests on Saturday afternoon in Harare in support of the Zimbabwe National Army.

We don’t even need the army, we will block Zuma, wrote one Tendai Hove Thursday afternoon. Even church leaders as revealed by ThisFlag pastor Evan Mawarire revealed Christians are demanding that the regional body, “SADC must allow Zimbabweans to deal with our own problems.”

Another added saying, “Zuma and SADC (old boys club) just cannot get it into their thick skulls that the dinosaur is history and the long suffering Zimbabwean people will not let him carry on, no matter how much it is upsetting Zuma and SADC,” wrote Garrren Dare.

During a discussion on ZimEye Thursday afternoon, a contributor said the masses will not allow “foreigners to meddle with our own affairs.” Eventhe Zambian army will not stand the Zimbabwe National army, he said. HEAR BELOW

  • Zvichapera

    There is no povo to oppose anything in Zimbabwe. We are just some type of people reduced into some rubble by poverty and continued oppression and suffering. That is the same, reason why the same actors from the same production house are changing roles and giving each other time to hoodwink us that change has come, when their is nothing for us in the smoke.

  • mai Chibwe

    Mugabe is now owned by Jonathan Moyo and Chombo.

  • ZimDanceHall

    Very honest perspective you gave.

  • ZimDanceHall

  • Fair Jungle

    Any change for now is better than the change that was looming