Zimbabwean Povo Will Block Edgar Lungu & Jacob Zuma

Staff Reporter| Zimbabwean masses have voiced that they will block any moves by Zambian President Edgar Lungu and South Africa’s Jacob Zuma to slow down the current wave to retire President Robert Mugabe.

This came as calls were made for mass protests on Saturday afternoon in Harare in support of the Zimbabwe National Army.

We don’t even need the army, we will block Zuma, wrote one Tendai Hove Thursday afternoon. Even church leaders as revealed by ThisFlag pastor Evan Mawarire revealed Christians are demanding that the regional body, “SADC must allow Zimbabweans to deal with our own problems.”

Another added saying, “Zuma and SADC (old boys club) just cannot get it into their thick skulls that the dinosaur is history and the long suffering Zimbabwean people will not let him carry on, no matter how much it is upsetting Zuma and SADC,” wrote Garrren Dare.

During a discussion on ZimEye Thursday afternoon, a contributor said the masses will not allow “foreigners to meddle with our own affairs.” Eventhe Zambian army will not stand the Zimbabwe National army, he said. HEAR BELOW