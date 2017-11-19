Zimbabwean Scientist Murandu Named for British Masters Award

By Simba Chikanza| Zimbabwean Scientist, Moses Murandu has been named for the prestigious 100 Masters’ award.

The 100 Masters is an arts campaign to identify contemporary skilled people from the Black Country (West Midlands) and help inspire future talent.

Murandu whose breakthrough wound treatment program has brought smiles to the faces of hundreds of British patients, is scheduled to receive his award on the 24th November.

This year long regional campaign aims to inspire and offer local people a fresh perspective about the strengths, skills, talent and expertise surfacing from their locality and community.