Ray Nkosi | The identity of the woman who was earlier today killed by a person suspected to be her husband has been revealed to be Gillian Zvomuya.

Condolence messages are pouring in for Zvomunya, who is reported to have died of multiple knife stab wounds, earlier this morning.

