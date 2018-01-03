Zimbabwean Woman Pays Evans Mutedza’s Full Medical Bill To Cure Keloids

A Correspondent | A well wishing Zimbabwean woman Mildred Muzenda, has responded to a public appeal to raise funds for Evans Mutedza for medication to cure Keloids.

Responding to the article published on ZimEye.com Muzenda wrote, “Simba Chikanza the above mentioned guy got help yesterday. I personally transfered money he required $180. If you can ring him and verify. Check on ZBC online.”

The 29 year old man, Mutodza was seeking help to be able to buy medication that shrinks keloids he has been suffering from for the past 19 years.

The state media reported that Mutodza, who lives in Harare’s Hatcliffe suburb, is receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital and the medication bill was last week at $180.

Mutodza requires periodic treatment of the keloids, which have been recurring when treated.

His contact details are:

1. House number 7741, Hatecliffe, Harare

2. Phone number: 0771731542