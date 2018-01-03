Zimbabwean Woman Pays Evans Mutedza’s Full Medical Bill To Cure Keloids

1

A Correspondent | A well wishing Zimbabwean woman Mildred Muzenda, has responded to a public appeal to raise funds for Evans Mutedza for medication to cure Keloids.

Responding to the article published on ZimEye.com Muzenda wrote, “Simba Chikanza the above mentioned guy got help yesterday. I personally transfered money he required $180. If you can ring him and verify. Check on ZBC online.”

The 29 year old man, Mutodza was seeking help to be able to buy medication that shrinks keloids he has been suffering from for the past 19 years.

suffering … Mutodza

The state media reported that Mutodza, who lives in Harare’s Hatcliffe suburb, is receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital and the medication bill was last week at $180.

Mutodza requires periodic treatment of the keloids, which have been recurring when treated.

His contact details are:

1. House number 7741, Hatecliffe, Harare
2. Phone number: 0771731542

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Mjoba Magic ring, +27603051423, Holly oil, Money spell caster, win Lotto
    USA, UK, Asia, Africa, Canada, Middle East, Qatar and Many More
    Am Sister Anina, a black magician, after 20 years of successful casts I have all the experience needed to perfume the following through using the new magic ring I have just introduced through consulting my powers
    Magic ring which helps you to win big tenders and contracts, court matters
    Magic ring which helps you to become celebrity
    Magic ring which helps you to perform miracles and healing using powers
    Magic ring which brings back the stolen property
    Magic ring which booms your business within 48hours
    Magic ring which helps you to win elections and nominations