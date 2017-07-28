Zimbabwean Woman Shot Dead In South Africa

A Bulawayo woman died on the spot after she was shot 13 times by unknown suspects while on her way to catch a taxi in Pretoria, South Africa. The incident occurred on Wednesday last week.

Gauteng Province Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Maluleka identified the woman as Ms Sikhethiwe Moyo (30) who was residing at Soshanguve block NN.

“The victim was apparently on her way to catch a taxi in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday last week when she was shot dead. The motive for the murder remains unknown since her belongings, handbag and cellphone were found scattered near her body. A murder case has been opened at Rietgat police station and the investigations are underway,” he told the state media in an interview.

Capt Maluleka said they recovered seven spent cartridges of a 9mm pistol at the scene.

He said the suspects took out a cellphone SIM card from her phone and fled. The phone was found next to her body.

The woman was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical services.

According to South African media reports quoting relatives, the body of the deceased is still stuck at the mortuary as they are struggling to raise money to repatriate it to Bulawayo.

“She’s still stuck in the mortuary. We are busy with arrangements to transport her body back home. It is not easy. It requires a lot of money,” said her aunt Ms Sikhululekile Moyo.

The deceased left behind three children, two boys aged eight and four, and a girl aged five.

“She was everything to her children. Now the children have been left in shock and misery. They have to be taken back to their grandparents in Zimbabwe. There’s no one to take them to school,” Sikhululekile was quoted saying.

Zimbabwe’s Consular General, Mr Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro, yesterday said he had not yet received a report on the case. – state media