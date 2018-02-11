Zimbabwean Young Prophet Duped Medical Aid Fund Dies In Poland, Family Raises SOS

By Paul Nyathi| A young popular Bulawayo Prophet Sisonke Ndlovu has died in Poland where he was studying Civil Engineering under a scholarship facilitated by Daniel Muzenda of Zim Scholars Trust.

Ndlovu who left for Poland in September last year in the company of thirty other young Zimbabweans died in a polish hospital last Sunday after he failed to raise medical funds for a pneumonia ailment.

Family sources who spoke to ZimEye.com indicated that before leaving for Poland in September last year, Muzenda made them all pay $200 purported to be medical aid cover contribution which was declined at the Polish health institutions.

“It was really sad that our brother had to pass on in hospital while Muzenda was hiding away from his medical cover commitment,” said the family source who requested not to be named.

According to the family member, Sisonke’s mother travelled to Poland after her son died and has been stranded in that country failing to ferry the body back to Zimbabwe.

The family has opened a crowd funding page for those who want to assist the family.

https://www.gofundme.com/body-repatriation-to-zimbabwe?pc=sm_co_supportersfeedinvite_a&rcid=c2c7f83e-650a-48c8-b632-03818583e124