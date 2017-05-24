Zimbabweans An Undervalued Resource – Dutch Ambassador

By Staff Reporter | The outgoing Dutch ambassador to Zimbabwe, Gera Sneller, said Harare was wasting its greatest asset which is “the people” it has, by subjecting them to untold suffering and human rights abuse.

“When you look at Zimbabwe the greatest asset it has is it people .Zimbabweans are strong, they are positive, they are entrepreneurial, and they can always make a plan for tomorrow ,”said ambassador Sneller in an interviews in Harare, at the weekend at an event she organized to celebrate the International Day Against Homophobia .

“We all know that the situation in the country is very difficult on the economic side, but the people keep on fighting and they keep on trying making things better for themselves and for their families and I know that one day they will succeed,” she said.

Zimbabwe is undergoing a deep economic crisis which has seen cash disappearing from the formal market.

The cash crisis which has gone for almost two years now has resulted in workers and pensioners sleeping in bank queues to access their meager salaries.

Ambassador Sneller, whose tour of duty expires this month, said she was going while worried by the country’s human right situation.

“The most important thing is that people can be what they want to be, they can love who they want to love and its freedom to be part of their community and be recognized for who they are and of course we are still a long way and we still have a long way to go and that goes for many countries in the world including Zimbabwe,” she said.

“ We as ambassadors we always come with certain mandates that our capitals would like us to achieve and I know that they will be continued engagement with Zimbabwe , specifically on the human rights issues and I am sure that my successor will work very closely when it come to the elections which are coming up next year and we will continue to work on helping Zimbabweans achieve a democratic , prosperous and free society,” said the outgoing Netherlands envoy.