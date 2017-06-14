Zimbabweans Arrested In South Africa For Poaching

South African Police Services have arrested three men believed to be Zimbabweans who were part of cross-border rhino poaching syndicate.

They were identified as Jabulani Ndlovu (39), Forget Ndlovu (37) and Skhumbuzo Ndlovu (37). “On 5 June 2017, the police in Hoedspruit outside Phalaborwa in Limpopo arrested three members of a suspected cross-border rhino poaching syndicate linked to two cases of rhino poaching in the Hoedspruit policing area. This is yet another major breakthrough in the fight against rhino poaching after these suspects were arrested earlier in Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape,” said the SAPS on its website.

The trio was found in possession of a firearm. The SAPS said they committed 60 other cases. They have since appeared in the Hoedspruit Magistrate’s Court.

They were remanded in custody. According to SAPS, a multidisciplinary rhino poaching task team also arrested 50 suspects between the ages of 24 and 58 .

They recovered 13 rhino horns, two elephant tusks and 19 hunting rifles. SAPS also recovered 15 silencers, two pistols, one shotgun and 155 rounds of ammunition. – state media