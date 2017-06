Members of the Restoration Of Human Rights (ROHR) yesterday held a protest to force President Robert Mugabe to allow millions of Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to vote, as well as agree to electoral reforms that will allow for credible elections to be held in 2018.

