Zimbabwe’s First Ever Brave ZANU PF Female Politician To Challenge & Defeat Mugabe Speaks On BVR

Staff Reporter| Zimbabwe’s first female ZANU PF politician to challenge and eventually defeat Robert Mugabe at the polls, has spoken on the ongoing voter registration process.

Margaret Dongo was Zimbabwe’s first female politician to challenge Robert Mugabe in the early 90s while she was inside ZANU PF when she was eventually petrol bombed by Emmerson Mnangagwa aides in 1995.

Dongo has spend much of her life breaking barriers for women and the marginalized.

In 1975, at the age of 15, she skipped secondary school and journeyed on foot to neighboring Mozambique to join guerrillas fighting to liberate Zimbabwe (then Rhodesia), from colonial rule.

After independence in 1980, Dongo worked for the new majority government led by Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF in various capacities.

Dongo was first election to Parliament on a ruling Zanu PF ticket in 1990. She distinguished herself as an authoritative uncompromising voice for good governance, transparency, accountability, democracy, and the rule of law. She fearlessly challenged Zanu PF’s corrupt rule. This led to her fallout with the party leadership.

As the 1995 general elections approached, the Zanu PF leadership plotted to prevent Dongo from being re-elected. They refused to endorse her candidacy for the Harare South constituency. Unbowed, Dongo, contested as an independent candidate. The party rigged the election against her and she lost.

Dongo successfully challenged the results in the High Court of Zimbabwe, forcing a re-run. She won the re-run, becoming the first Independent MP in post-independence Zimbabwe. She served until 2000.

In Parliament, as one of only three opposition MPs, Dongo continued to advocate for the rule of law, and speak for marginalized Zimbabweans. Outside Parliament, she supported numerous pro-democracy activists and movements. She helped numerous individuals contesting Zanu PF as independent candidates. She mentored or inspired numerous individuals now elected to parliament on the opposition ticket.

Speaking to ZimEye.com earlier during the week, Dongo said her last message to Zimbabweans is: “go and register to vote.”

This is the only way to deal with Mugabe at present, she added. WATCH THE PROGRAM BELOW –