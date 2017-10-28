Zimbabwe’s GDP Drops to 14Bn, Zambia Also Falling Ever Since Edgar Lungu Became President

Business Reporter| Below are graphs showing how the Zimbabwean economy has fared since 1960 up to 2016 when it became $16,29bn. The new projections for 2017 however show that Zimbabwe’s economy has since fallen to a little over $14bn.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Zimbabwe was worth 16.29 billion US dollars in 2016. This was a steady rise since the dollarisation period during the Government Of National Unity.

But that figure is now falling to around $14bn by the end of December, analysts say.

The GDP value of Zimbabwe represents 0.03 percent of the world economy. GDP in Zimbabwe averaged 6.26 USD Billion from 1960 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 16.29 USD Billion in 2016 from the time it was 1.05 USD Billion in 1960.

Other countries, namely Uganda and Tanzania are far much better with particularly Tanzania firmly rising in its boom.

Meanwhile with Zimbabwe’s sister country, Zambia, projections show that the economy albeit performing better than Zimbabwe, has fallen badly and is now nearing Zimbabwe’s figures ever since the new President Edgar Lungu became President and was later re-elected amid protests that he rigged the polls. ZimEye has in recent days profiled how Zambia is worsening under the country’s 6th President more than 25 years after founding President Kenneth Kaunda handed over power in 1992.