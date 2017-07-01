Zimbabwe’s Rat Race, Nkosana Moyo Kicks Mugabe Out

Nomusa Garikayi | Dr Nkosana Moyo is free to join Zimbabwe’s political rat race but for him to see it as anything else other than that – a rat race – is to be conceited!

“I believe time has come for all us to say enough is enough. It is now time for us to imagine a different way of doing things and creating a new Zimbabwe,” said Dr Moyo when he announced he will be contesting next year’s presidential election.

How is agreeing to contest in elections you know are going to be rigged “a different way of doing things”? How will Zanu PF rigging the vote and retaining power going to “create a new Zimbabwe”?

Albert Einstein said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”

So, instead of the usual suspects on the ballot we are going to have Dr Nkosana Moyo. Only someone with a hot-air balloon size ego would believe that alone constitutes a very significant material change to warrant a totally different electoral result. How conceited! How insane!

Dr Moyo, the only worthy of calling “a different way of doing things” is for the country to finally get to her senses and implement the democratic reforms. Tsvangirai and his MDC friends should have implemented the reforms during the GNU but failed to get even one reform implemented in five years. Of course, contesting an election which you know will be rigged, Zanu PF has rigged all the elections these last 37 years without exception, is insane!

“Many of those who are younger than 35 years of age in this country have not known anything else other than this abnormal situation,” continued Dr Moyo.

By contesting the flawed elections, you, Dr Moyo, will be giving the vote rigging the modicum of political credibility and legitimacy – which Zanu PF needs desperately – and helping perpetuate the abnormal situation – the rat race!