Zimbabwe’s “Richest Man” With Salary Greater Than Donald Trump’s Is Now A Beggar After Joining TB Joshua’s Church

Who did he give all that cash to?

The top Zimbabwean director who once had a massive salary greater than US President Donald Trump or British Prime Minister Theresa May’s, Cuthbert Dube is now broke to the point of being evicted, following his joining of the controversial Nigerian preacher TB Joshua’s church.

Cuthbert Dube, once acclaimed as a top business administrator and earning a basic salary of $230,000 per month(more than Donald Trump and Theresa May’s salaries) is now facing eviction less than 7 years after joining the Nigerian preacher’s church, and on the day he entered the church on 23rd May 2010, Joshua had made Dube to fake a healing act- stand up from his wheelchair and pose as if healed. But Dube would minutes later return as infirm as before, only supported by crutches, to save face (SEE PICTURES).

The latest development comes as TB Joshua who also made a false prediction about the recent US election, was slapped with prosecution over the death of 116 people two who were Zimbabweans inside a collapsed church building which could have also killed MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, the latter who slept inside the dangerously built sky-rise months before. (MDC insiders say Tsvangirai was made to part with $4,000 per night to sleep in that same building which soon afterwards collapsed killing Zimbos and South Africans.)

Ever since he visited SCOAN, his life has gone from best to worst; just in June this year (2017), Dube lost his Borrowdale home due to debt- Africa Banking Corporation seized his house after the man failed to pay his owings.

The weekly Standard reports that Dube is facing eviction from a house in one of Harare’s low-density suburbs after allegedly going for five months without paying rentals.

Dube, who lost his job as group CEO of the Premier Medical Aid Society in 2014 after revelations that he was earning a basic salary of $230 000 a month, is accused of failing to pay $1 500 a month in rentals for a house in Alexandra Park owned by FBC Bank.

He is reportedly five months in arrears.

In a High Court application seeking Dube’s eviction, FBC said the businessman who used to sponsor the national soccer team had not been paying rentals since May 1.

He was allegedly given notice to vacate the property but refused to do so, forcing the bank to take legal action.

“Despite demand, the defendant has neglected and refused to pay rent for the notice period and further refused to vacate the plaintiff’s property after the expiry of the notice period,” FBC Bank said in the summons.

“Wherefore, the plaintiff claims against the defendant is for the ejectment of the defendant and all those claiming occupation through him from number 17 Churchill Road Alexandra Park, Harare and payment of agreed monthly rent for the notice period in the sum of $4 500 with interest at the rate of 5% per annum from date of summons to date of payment in full.”

Dube is yet to enter appearance to defend.

During his time at PSMAS, Dube earned half a million dollars as he also had a plethora of allowances.

The former Zifa boss also got an additional $1 million in annual bonuses.

According to reports, his annual earnings in 2013 amounted to $6,4 million, figures that could have easily made him one of the richest people in Zimbabwe. – The Standard

The Public Services Medical Aid (PSMAS) head earns a whopping $230 000 a month, a salary almost close to the annual take home of the U.S President