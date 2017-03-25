Zimbos Vote For A ‘Corpse’, As Botswana’s Khama Steps Down

Seretse Khama Ian Khama – the son of Sir Seretse Khama, Botswana’s first post-independence leader – took over as president in April 2008.

He was the chosen successor of Festus Mogae, who stepped down at the end of his second term, after a decade at the helm.

The younger Khama secured a five-year term in October 2009 after BDP swept to victory in a parliamentary election.