Zimbos Vote For A ‘Corpse’, As Botswana’s Khama Steps Down

Botswana’s President Ian Khama will step down next year, the media reported.
Seretse Khama Ian Khama – the son of Sir Seretse Khama, Botswana’s first post-independence leader – took over as president in April 2008.
He was the chosen successor of Festus Mogae, who stepped down at the end of his second term, after a decade at the helm.
The forthcoming transfer of power will take place during the BDP congress, the Southern Times newspaper reported.
BDP has governed the country since independence in 1966.
Two senior BDP officials, former ambassador to Japan Jacob Nkate and Infrastructure minister Nonofo Molefhi, have also reportedly shown interest in the party’s top seat.
According to the Southern Times, Mr Masisi, currently the BDP chairperson, had an advantage over his opponents because he was in control of the party structures.
According to local media, President Khama prefers his younger brother Tshekedi Khama becoming president, claims the ruling party has already denied.
Botswana is one of the Africa’s most stable countries and the continent’s longest continuous multi-party democracy.
Whereas critics describe President Khama as an authoritarian leader, his supporters say he was decisive and efficient.
His no-nonsense approach has made him popular abroad as he has broken ranks with regional leaders’ timid approach to the democratic abuses by Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe.
President Khama was born in the UK while his father was in exile.
He is a graduate of Sandhurst college in Britain and was the commander of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF). – East African